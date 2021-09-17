The 31 highest-paid players in the NBA all make at least $30 million per year

Scott Davis
·8 min read
Kevin Durant stands with his hands on his hips during a game in 2021.
Kevin Durant is one of six players making over $40 million this season. Corey Sipkin/AP Images

NBA salaries keep getting bigger.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, a record 31 players will be making $30 million or more this season. This represents a fairly significant jump from last season when 22 players made $30 million or more.

With the help of Spotrac, we've listed the 31 highest-paid players in the NBA.

dangelo russell
D'Angelo Russell. Eric Gay/AP Images

31. D'Angelo Russell - $30 million

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Age: 25

Contract: 4 years, $117 million

One thing to know: Since making his first All-Star team with the Nets in 2018, Russell has played just 87 total games over the past two seasons.

30. Jrue Holiday - $30.1 million

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Age: 31

Contract: 4 years, $134 million

One thing to know: After being traded to the Bucks in 2020, Holiday signed an incentive-laden contract that could bring the total to $160 million.

29. Nikola Jokic - $30.5 million

nikola jokic playoffs
Nikola Jokic. Jack Dempsey/AP Images

Team: Denver Nuggets

Age: 26

Contract: 5 years, $147 million

One thing to know: Jokic, the reigning MVP, is perhaps a bit underpaid now but could sign the largest extension in NBA history in 2022 - a 5-year, $241 million deal.

28. Chris Paul - $30.8 million

Team: Phoenix Suns

Age: 36

Contract: 4 years, $120 million

One thing to know: After a surprise run to the Finals, the seemingly ageless Paul opted out of a $44 million salary for 2021-22 to sign a long-term deal with the Suns at a cheaper rate.

27. C.J. McCollum - $30.86 million

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 30

Contract: 3 years, $100 million

One thing to know: One of the most underrated players in the NBA, McCollum, has averaged over 20 points per game the last six seasons but never made an All-Star Game.

26. Kevin Love - $31.2 million

kevin love
Kevin Love. Carlos Osorio/AP Images

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Age: 33

Contract: 4 years, $120 million

One thing to know: Love has lasted longer in Cleveland than many would have expected, in part because his contract has made him a difficult player to include in trades.

25. Joel Embiid - $31.5 million

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 27

Contract: 5 years, $147 million

One thing to know: Coming off an All-NBA Second Team season, Embiid signed a 4-year, $195 million extension this summer that will kick in for the 2023-24 season.

24. Andrew Wiggins - $31.57 million

Team: Golden State Warriors

Age: 26

Contract: 5 years, $147 million

One thing to know: Wiggins hasn't lived up to his contract, but he did make strides last season with the Warriors, shooting career-highs from two-point and three-point range.

T21. Devin Booker - $31.6 million

Devin Booker flexes during Game 1 of the Finals.
Devin Booker. Matt York/AP Images

Team: Phoenix Suns

Age: 24

Contract: 5 years, $158 million

One thing to know: Booker has established himself as one of the NBA's purest scorers with an offensive attack that resembles Kobe Bryant's.

T21. Karl-Anthony Towns - $31.6 million

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Age: 25

Contract: 5 years, $158 million

One thing to know: Staying on the court has been an issue for Towns the last two seasons, as he's played a combined 85 games.

T21. Kristaps Porzingis - $31.6 million

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Age: 26

Contract: 5 years, $158 million

One thing to know: Porzingis had his most efficient season shooting the ball last year, but a poor postseason has raised questions about his long-term fit in Dallas.

T19. Ben Simmons - $33 million

Ben Simmons put his hands on his head during a game in 2021.
Ben Simmons. Matt Slocum/AP Images

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 25

Contract: 5 years, $177 million

One thing to know: Simmons has reportedly asked the 76ers for a trade and is threatening not to report to training camp, meaning he may be on the move soon.

T19. Pascal Siakam - $33 million

Team: Toronto Raptors

Age: 27

Contract: 4 years, $136 million

One thing to know: Siakam will be looking to rebound from a disappointing 2020-21 season and prove he can be the face of a franchise for the rebuilding Raptors.

18. Bradley Beal - $34.5 million

Team: Washington Wizards

Age: 28

Contract: 2 years, $71 million

One thing to know: Beal has finished second in scoring the past two seasons after averaging over 30 points per game.

17. Kyrie Irving - $34.9 million

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Age: 28

Contract: 4 years, $136 million

One thing to know: Irving is coming off one of his best seasons, putting up an impressive 50-40-90 shooting line while averaging nearly 27 points per game.

16. Rudy Gobert - $35.34 million

Rudy Gobert on the court during a game in 2021.
Rudy Gobert. David Zalubowski/AP Images

Team: Utah Jazz

Age: 29

Contract: 5 years, $205 million

One thing to know: Who says teams don't pay for defense? Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is the highest-paid center in the NBA.

15. Anthony Davis - $35.36 million

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 28

Contract: 5 years, $189 million

One thing to know: Davis had arguably the worst season of his career last year and will be looking to rebound and reassert himself as a top-5 player.

14. Khris Middleton - $35.5 million

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Age: 30

Contract: 5 years, $177 million

One thing to know: Middleton, long an underrated player, might have elevated himself into the national consciousness by averaging 24 points per game and delivering clutch play in the Finals.

13. Tobias Harris - $35.9 million

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 29

Contract: 5 years, $180 million

One thing to know: Harris came just shy of posting a 50-40-90 season last year and also averaged career-high 3.5 assists per game.

12. Jimmy Butler - $36 million

jimmy butler
Lynne Sladky/AP Images

Team: Miami Heat

Age: 32

Contract: 4 years, $140 million

One thing to know: A crafty, bullying, non-shooting point-forward these days, Butler signed a three-year, $146 million extension that kicks in next season.

11. Klay Thompson - $37.9 million

Team: Golden State Warriors

Age: 31

Contract: 5 years, $189 million

One thing to know: If Thompson can't return to form after missing the last two seasons with a torn ACL and torn Achilles, his contract may go down as one of the worst ever.

T7. Damian Lillard - $39.3 million

damian lillard
Nick Wass/AP Images

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 31

Contract: 4 years, $176 million

One thing to know: Lillard is entering a pivotal season where he wants to see the Blazers make some playoff strides. Otherwise, he might request a trade.

T7. Kawhi Leonard - $39.3 million

Team: LA Clippers

Age: 30

Contract: 4 years, $176 million

One thing to know: Leonard will miss significant time - if not the whole season - with a torn ACL.

T7. Paul George - $39.3 million

Team: LA Clippers

Age: 31

Contract: 4 years, $176 million

One thing to know: With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, George will get a chance to show what he can do as a leading man on a Clippers squad with playoff goals.

T7. Giannis Antetokounmpo - $39.3 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo raises his first in celebration during the NBA Finals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo. Paul Sancya/AP Images

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Age: 26

Contract: 5 years, $228 million

One thing to know: Antetokounmpo signed the supermax extension with the Bucks last season, then delivered an all-time Finals performance to help the Bucks win a championship.

6. Kevin Durant - $40.9 million

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Age: 32

Contract: 4 years, $164 million

One thing to know: Durant proved he may be the best player in the world this past postseason and got a 4-year, $194 million extension in turn.

5. LeBron James - $41.1 million

lebron james
LeBron James. David Zalubowski/AP Images

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 36

Contract: 2 years, $85 million

One thing to know: James has missed significant time with injuries in two of the last three years and will turn 37 this December, but will also enter the 2021-22 season well-rested.

4. Russell Westbrook - $44.2 million

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 32

Contract: 5 years, $206 million

One thing to know: Playing on his third team in three years, Westbrook has his best shot at a championship in years but is going to need to blend his skills with LeBron James.

T2. James Harden - $44.3 million

James Harden looks up during game in 2021.
James Harden. Corey Sipkin/AP Images

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Age: 32

Contract: 4 years, $171 million

One thing to know: Harden is surely eager to get the bad taste of last season - a sloppy trade request and injury in the playoffs - out of his mouth and re-establish himself as one of the best playmakers in the league.

T2. John Wall - $44.3 million

Team: Houston Rockets

Age: 31

Contract: 4 years, $171 million

One thing to know: Wall wants a trade out of Houston, but his massive contract and injury history makes him a tricky player to move.

stephen curry
Stephen Curry. Jeff Chiu/AP Images

1. Stephen Curry - $45.7 million

Team: Golden State Warriors

Age: 33

Contract: 5 years, $201 million

One thing to know: Curry, once underpaid, signed a four-year, $215 million extension this offseason, becoming the first player in league history to sign back-to-back $200 million contracts.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories