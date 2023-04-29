31 Cowboys national, local visitors still available for Day 3

102 players have had their dreams come true so far, but that’s not anywhere close to half. Football players dream of hearing their names called over NFL draft weekend and obviously would prefer it to happen after dark. But Saturday morning is when quality front offices shine.

A club’s ability to find quality talent after the top 100 go off the board is what reputations are made of. Finding the diamond in the rough requires quality area scouts and then a front office capable of knowing when the right to to pull the trigger is. For Dallas, selecting prospects they formally met with is a tale as old as time. Of those who were national 30 visitors or local prospects, 31 remain.

CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Syndication Detroit Free Press

RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

Nov 26, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kenderick Duncan (27) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) gets away from TCU Horned Frogs safety Mark Perry (3) during the first half in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Zach Evans (6) jumps over Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) recovers a fumble against the McNeese State Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

DL Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma St.

Jan 31, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive lineman Tyler Lacy of Oklahoma State (89) practices during the first day of Senior Bowl week at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

QB Clayton Tune, Houston

Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive tackle Reuben Unije (74) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Tyree Wilson (19) as he applies pressure to Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

Oct 15, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Logan Fife (10) is sacked by San Jose State Spartans defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko (42) in the first quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

OL Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas‐Pinebluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II (OL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OG Atonio Mafi, UCLA

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Atonio Mafi (56) looks on before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

OU’s Brayden Willis (81) fights for a first down as Iowa State’s Datrone Young (2) goes for a tackle during the Big 12 title game last season.

Edge B.J Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

Feb 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (2) is pursued by East defensive end BJ Thompson of Stephen F. Austin (96) during the Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Tanner McCalister Ohio State

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) intercepts a pass by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Edge Durrell Johnson, Liberty

Dec 26, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is brought down by Liberty Flames defensive end Durrell Johnson (11) and defensive end Tre’Shaun Clark (10) during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

OL Ilm Manning, Hawaii

Dec 22, 2018; Honolulu, HI, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive end Jaylon Ferguson (45) attempts to rush past Hawaii Warriors offensive lineman Ilm Manning (75) during the first quarter of the SoFi Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports

Center Braeden Daniels, Utah

Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, November 05, 2022.

Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics

QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Feb 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; East quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws the ball against the West during the Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Max Duggan, TCU

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Dee Winters, TCU

TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) knocks away a pass from Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) during the second half.

Syndication Arizona Republic

Punter Michael Turk, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk (37) punts during a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Oklahoma won 28-13.

Bedlam Football

OT Raiqwon O’Neal, UCLA

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

CB Eric Scott, Southern Miss

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

QB Logan Bonner, Utah State

Dec 18, 2021; Inglewood, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) throws the ball against the Oregon State Beavers in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F Austin

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks wide receiver Xavier Gipson (2)

WR Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) stiff arms TCU Horned Frogs safety Mark Perry (3) as he runs for a first down during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

WR Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist

FIRST-TEAM THAT MAN 😤 Congrats to Keilahn Harris for earning back-to-back All-GAC First Team selections! 📰 | https://t.co/motYkmGKoD pic.twitter.com/dSCCitao26 — OBU Football (@OBU_Football) November 16, 2022

OL Alan Ali, TCU

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Alan Ali (56) gestures after a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

DT Calvin Avery, Illinois

Sep 22, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Chattanooga Mocs running back Gino Appleberry (8) is met by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

LB MoMo Sanogo, Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jimmy Phillips, Jr., SMU

Dec 17, 2022; Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Jimmy Phillips Jr. (6) talks to a teammate while facing the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at University Stadium (Albuquerque). Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

LB Robert Barnes, Colorado

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

