The 31 best pictures of Tiger Woods

Indelible images of the 14-time major champion from the pages of Golf Digest and beyond

Woods chips in from behind the green on the 16th hole of the 2005 Masters. Photographed by Stephen Szurlej. Woods photographed for Golf Digest in 2008 by Walter Iooss Jr. Woods gets in some practice before the 2012 Masters. Photographed by Dom Furore. Scroll to continue with content Ad Woods clinches his fourth Masters title in a playoff in 2005. Photographed by Darren Carroll. Photographed for Golf Digest in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., in 2008 by Walter Iooss Jr. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren taken off the course in a golf cart after the trophy ceremony after Woods won the 2006 Open at Royal Liverpool. Photographed by Dom Furore. Tiger Woods during the fourth and final round at the 2008 Buick Invitational at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in La Jolla, Calif. Photographed by J.D. Cuban. Tiger Woods celebrates an eagle during the final of the 1996 U.S. Amateur Championships at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course in Cornelius, Oregon. Photographed by J.D. Cuban/Getty Images. Photographed for Golf Digest in 2007 by Walter Iooss Jr. Tiger Woods attempts to escape the pine straw during the fourth round of the 2008 Masters. Photographed by Donald Miralle. Tiger Woods holes a birdie putt to force a playoff on the final hole of the 2008 U.S. Open. Photographed by J.D. Cuban. Photographed for Golf Digest in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif., in 2008 by Walter Iooss Jr. Woods goes 5-0 for the U.S. Presidents Cup at Harding Park GC in San Francisco in 2009. Photographed by David Cannon/Getty Images. Tiger Woods plays his third shot on the 18th hole of a match in the 2010 Ryder Cup. He hit photographer Mark Pain in the chest. Photographed by Mark Pain. Tiger Woods plays a shot from the rough at the first hole during the final round of the 2012 Barclays at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingale, New York on August 26, 2012. Photographed by Darren Carroll. Tiger Woods takes a drop on the 15th hole of his second round of the 2013 Masters. Photographed by Dom Furore. Tiger Woods hits his drive on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the 2013 Players. Photographed by J.D. Cuban. Woods photographed for Golf Digest in 2002 by Dom Furore. Tiger Woods at age 14 hits a shot at the PGA Junior Championships in August, 1990 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Photographed by Rick Dole/Getty Images. Tiger Woods walks through the gallery during the third round of the 2008 Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, Calif. Photographed by Donald Miralle/Getty Images. Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the 2012 British Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes. Photographed by Dom Furore. Tiger Woods photographed for Golf Digest in 2007 by Dom Furore. Tiger Woods slips hitting a shot out of the pine straw on the 17th hole of the 2011 Masters. The slip resulted in another knee injury. Photographed by J.D. Cuban. Tiger Woods plays his tee shot during practice prior to the start of the Accenture Match Play Championships at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Dove Mountain, 2009 in Marana, Arizona. Photographed by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images. Woods is presented with the trophy by Arnold Palmer after winning the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Photographed by David Cannon/Getty Images. Tiger Woods, Jason Dufner and Phil Mickelson wait to go onstage during the opening ceremonies of the 2013 Presidents Cup. Photographed by Chris Condon of the PGA TOUR. Tiger Woods during the third round of the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco. Photographed by Donald Miralle. Tiger Woods celebrates making birdie on the 18th green to win the 2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Photographed by Andy Lyons/Getty Images. Tiger Woods hits his second shot into the 13th green at the 2004 Masters. Photographed by Dom Furore. Tiger Woods photographed for Golf Digest in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., in 2008. Photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. Spectators come up the fairway as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland make their way to the 18th green after the final round of the 2018 Tour Championship. Photographed by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR.