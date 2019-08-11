31 49ers players will not suit up in NFL preseason opener vs. Cowboys

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' 90-man roster will be reduced by 31 players for the team's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium.

Thirty players will be on the sideline, including nearly every starter on both sides of the ball.

Jimmy Garoppolo has participated in all 11 practice in the first two weeks of training camp, but coach Kyle Shanahan announced on reporting date that the starting quarterback would not play against the Cowboys.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Quarterback Nick Mullens was announced as one of the team captains for the game, along with defensive tackle Sheldon Day and running back/special-teamer Raheem Mostert. Mullens and C.J. Beathard are expected to play an equal amount as they compete for the team's backup QB job.

The 49ers' most notable players to suit up for the game are wide receivers Dante Pettis and Deebo Samuel; defensive tackles Solomon Thomas, Day and D.J. Jones; linebacker Dre Greenlaw; cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, and safeties Adrian Colbert and Tarvarius Moore.

Shanahan foreshadowed his approach to the preseason when he said this week that he would rather play zero exhibition games than the scheduled number of four.

[RELATED: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wants to reduce or eliminate preseason games]

Here is the full list of the players the 49ers announced will not play in the game:

Story continues

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Tevin Coleman

RB Matt Breida

RB Jerick McKinnon

FB Kyle Juszczyk

RB Jeff Wilson

TE Garrett Celek (PUP)

LT Joe Staley

RT Mike McGlinchey

LG Laken Tomlinson

G/C Mike Person

C Ben Garland

G Joshua Garnett

C Weston Richburg (PUP)

WR Marquise Goodwin

WR Trent Taylor

TE George Kittle

DT DeForest Buckner

DE Nick Bosa

DE Dee Ford

DE Arik Armstead

DL Solomon Thomas

DE Ronald Blair

LB Kwon Alexander

LB Malcolm Smith

LB Fred Warner

CB Jason Verrett

CB Richard Sherman

DB K'Waun Williams

S Jaquiski Tartt

S Jimmie Ward





























































31 49ers players will not suit up in NFL preseason opener vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area