31 49ers players will not suit up in NFL preseason opener vs. Cowboys

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' 90-man roster will be reduced by 31 players for the team's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium.
Thirty players will be on the sideline, including nearly every starter on both sides of the ball.
Jimmy Garoppolo has participated in all 11 practice in the first two weeks of training camp, but coach Kyle Shanahan announced on reporting date that the starting quarterback would not play against the Cowboys.
Quarterback Nick Mullens was announced as one of the team captains for the game, along with defensive tackle Sheldon Day and running back/special-teamer Raheem Mostert. Mullens and C.J. Beathard are expected to play an equal amount as they compete for the team's backup QB job.
The 49ers' most notable players to suit up for the game are wide receivers Dante Pettis and Deebo Samuel; defensive tackles Solomon Thomas, Day and D.J. Jones; linebacker Dre Greenlaw; cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, and safeties Adrian Colbert and Tarvarius Moore.
Shanahan foreshadowed his approach to the preseason when he said this week that he would rather play zero exhibition games than the scheduled number of four.
Here is the full list of the players the 49ers announced will not play in the game:
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
RB Tevin Coleman
RB Matt Breida
RB Jerick McKinnon
FB Kyle Juszczyk
RB Jeff Wilson
TE Garrett Celek (PUP)
LT Joe Staley
RT Mike McGlinchey
LG Laken Tomlinson
G/C Mike Person
C Ben Garland
G Joshua Garnett
C Weston Richburg (PUP)
WR Marquise Goodwin
WR Trent Taylor
TE George Kittle
DT DeForest Buckner
DE Nick Bosa
DE Dee Ford
DE Arik Armstead
DL Solomon Thomas
DE Ronald Blair
LB Kwon Alexander
LB Malcolm Smith
LB Fred Warner
CB Jason Verrett
CB Richard Sherman
DB K'Waun Williams
S Jaquiski Tartt
S Jimmie Ward
