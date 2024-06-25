£30m star leading race to become next Man Utd captain, Neville branded him as ‘long-term solution’ – report

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is poised to don the captain’s armband in the future.

According to Manchester Evening News, Dalot has emerged as a contender to eventually replace the current skipper Bruno Fernandes.

The 25-year-old had a splendid 2023/24 season where he was voted the United Players’ Player of the Year.

He featured in 50 games across all competitions, bagging three goals and registering five assists.

Dalot’s versatility proved invaluable as he seamlessly adapted to the left-back position, starting 15 times under Erik ten Hag amidst a spate of injuries.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has already branded him as the “long-term solution” for the right-back spot.

Dalot signed a five-year contract extension in 2023 and is determined to achieve success at Old Trafford.

He is one of the few players who is passionate about the Red Devils and plays with his heart on the sleeve.

Fernandes has two more years left in his current deal. United must offer him a new contract as he is their most important player.

The Portuguese midfielder deserves the armband till he is at the Theatre of Dreams. He is United’s best and most influential signing in the post-Ferguson era.

However, every club need to plan for the future and Dalot is an amazing option to be the club captain.

When he joined United under Jose Mourinho, he was known for his dynamic attacking play.

His loan stint with AC Milan in the 2020-21 campaign helped him to get more assured with his defence.

Under Ten Hag, the £30 million-rated star has showcased his impressive skills as an inverted full-back, seamlessly drifting into the midfield to bolster United’s attacking prowess with an additional presence.

Should Fernandes ever part ways with United, Dalot stands out as the prime candidate to inherit the captaincy baton.

