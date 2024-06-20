£30m player told to reject Liverpool in favour of BETTER Premier League transfer

One of Liverpool’s key summer targets, Crysencio Summerville has been told he’d be better off joining a different Premier League club this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with Crysencio Summerville for some time now. We exclusively revealed their interest back at the start of the year and it's only grown from there.

As of one week ago, Fabrizio Romano claims they're still very much in the race for the Championship Player of the Year. But is this the right move for Summerville?

Alan Pardew, who worked with Summerville earlier in his career, isn't so sure. With Brighton interested, the player may be better served going there.

“He is definitely a Premier League player for sure," said Pardew on Talksport. "What I am saying is to get to Liverpool, I can see why they might sort of [want him], [but] Brighton might be a better move for him to see how he copes.

"Does he pick that moment [in-game]? That’s the difference between having extraordinary pace and being brilliant in the Premier League: the decision-making process.”

Should Liverpool sign Summerville

It's a tricky one and it depends on what Summerville wants from his career right now. Brighton would unquestionably offer him more Premier League football and a bigger role.

It's also been consistently shown over the last few years that thriving at Brighton can quickly offer you a 'bigger' move. The Seagulls are, for better or worse, a stepping stone for many.

Liverpool certainly wouldn't offer Summerville a starting role - that's something he'd need to be patient for. If he's happy with that, though, knowing that the chance will be there, then perhaps Anfield is the place for him.

But Brighton would be a seriously tempting move for the player and one that Liverpool might struggle to contend with. Let's see what happens.

