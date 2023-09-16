300-yard rushers, dominant D and more: Peoria high school football Week 4 top performers

The 2023 high school football season continued Friday with plenty of high-scoring games across Peoria. Each week, the Journal Star takes a look at the top-performing teams and players from weekend games in the Peoria area.

Players from Peoria High, Morton and East Peoria lead our list for Week 4.

David Hartwell, East Peoria

The senior had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown to help the Raiders (2-2, 1-1) to a 25-20 win over Canton — their first win in the series since 2018. Joe Clark added a pair of TDs for EP, as well, the first on a 15-yard pass from Andrew Kaufman and the second on an 85-yard kickoff return.

Maliek Ross, Peoria High

The running back rolled up 292 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries in the Lions' 63-42 loss to Class 7A No. 5 Normal Community. Class 5A No. 7 Peoria High (2-2) played without quarterback Tino Gist, according to reporter Steve Suess. Coach Tim Thornton said Gist was "temporarily out" but not injured, with no timetable for return. Breon Green played QB for Peoria High.

Week 4 coverage: All the scores | Full recap

Kendrick Schaffrin, Metamora

The senior receiver had a pair of touchdown receptions from Nick Rhoades, but the Redbirds (2-2, 0-2) came up short in a 45-19 loss to Morton in a Mid-Illini Conference game at Carper Field. The first TD was a 12-yard reception and the second was from 7 yards.

Jack Hanley and Ben Mullens, Notre Dame

The 1-2 punch of Notre Dame running backs combined for 268 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 rivalry win over Richwoods. Hanley has 190 yards and a TD on 21 carries, while Mullens had 78 yards and three scores on 13 carries. In all, the Irish (3-1, 3-1) ran for 376 yards on 55 carries with five TDs.

Seandon Buffington, Morton

The Potters (4-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten behind the strong running of the senior running back, who finished with 283 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries in a dominant 45-19 home win over Metamora.

Brady Clark, Kewanee

The quarterback accounted for five touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Boilers to a 42-20 win over Bureau Valley. Clark finished 12-for-14 for 175 yards passing and four touchdowns. He added 64 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Skylor Clover, El Paso-Gridley

The running back rolled up 157 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries as EP-G defeated Elmwood/Brimfield, 45-6. The Titans (3-1) had 407 yards in all, including 334 on the ground.

Dunlap defense

The Eagles have yet to allow more than one touchdown in any game, defeating Limestone 41-6 on Friday. Dunlap has outscored its opponents 157-19, rolling to a 4-0 record overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Illini.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IHSA football 2023: Week 4 Illinois high school top performers