300-meter hurdle title caps strong athletic year for Wagner's Jhett Breen

May 28—SIOUX FALLS — Wagner senior Jhett Breen made quite the impression in his final year of high school athletics.

The three-sport athlete was dominant in everything he competed in, and earned the trophies to prove it.

Last fall, he made the Class 11B all-state football team after starting at running back for the Red Raiders, where he was an integral part of the team's six-win season.

Breen was then one of the top wrestlers in the state over the winter, compiling a 39-3 record and winning his first state championship at 165 pounds.

And on Saturday, May 25, Breen added another accomplishment via the track.

He ran a time of 39.83 seconds to win the Class A 300-meter hurdles at the state meet at Howard Wood Field, completing the final item he wanted to accomplish in his prep tenure.

"A couple years ago, I had in the back of my head that one day I was going to be a state champion in the hurdles," Breen said. "And honestly, I didn't really know if it was possible. When I was younger, I was running 43s, 44s. But you just have to keep going and never give up and eventually you can reach your goals."

After posting a 41.58 run in Friday's preliminary race, Breen was seeded third in the finals, and was placed in the third lane. He started the race strong, holding a steady lead as the pack came into the final turn. But Rapid City Christian's Ezra Wildeman began to close the gap from lane six, and caught up to Breen with two hurdles to go.

But the Red Raider prevailed.

"I could kind of see him in front of me and just thought, 'Go get him.' I pushed hard the last 50 to 80 meters and just did what I do all year, try to go out there and give it my best," Breen said.

Similar to his time in wrestling, where Breen lost in the state semifinals his sophomore and junior year before winning the title in February, the hurdle triumph came after years of working his way to the top.

In the state 300 hurdles Breen's sophomore season, he ran a 43.05 to place 11th. His junior year, he broke 42 seconds in the 300 hurdles twice, including a 41.43 run to place fourth in the 2023 state meet.

Breen was notably faster as a senior, consistently running 40 to 41 seconds in races for most of the year. He ran a personal best of 39.75 at the Ethan/Parkston meet on May 9, a mark which is now the school record.

He broke 40 once again on Saturday to finish his prep career on top.

"Hurdles are more about just beating your personal time than anything," Breen said. "So going out there and trying to beat yourself, rather than other opponents as much ... That's probably my favorite part."

Breen won't play sports at South Dakota State, where he's enrolling to study aviation. But as he moves on to the next stage in his life, he'll be remembered for his prep athletic feats, on the gridiron, mat and track.