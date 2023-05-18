Here are the 30 teams who qualified for NCAA Men's Championship

Here is a list of the 30 teams that will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, which will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams are listed in order of their pre-regionals Golfstat ranking:

(For full recaps of the six regionals, click here.)

COMPETING TEAMS (30)

  • 1. Vanderbilt

  • 2. North Carolina

  • 3. Illinois

  • 4. Arizona State

  • 5. Texas Tech

  • 6. Pepperdine

  • 7. Florida State

  • 8. Stanford

  • 9. Oklahoma

  • 10. Florida

  • 11. Georgia Tech

  • 13. Auburn

  • 14. Texas A&M

  • 15. Texas

  • 16. Virginia

  • 17. Alabama

  • 18. Mississippi State

  • 22. Oregon

  • 24. Colorado State

  • 25. Ohio State

  • 31. Baylor

  • 32. Duke

  • 33. East Tennessee State

  • 34. Georgia

  • 35. Arkansas

  • 43. BYU

  • 45. San Francisco

  • 47. New Mexico

  • 48. Chattanooga

  • 52. Colorado

COMPETING INDIVIDUALS (6)

  • Drew Salyers, Indiana

  • Luke O'Neill, Kansas State

  • Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State

  • Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

  • Will King, Kansas

  • Sam Lape, Furman