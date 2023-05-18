Here are the 30 teams who qualified for NCAA Men's Championship
Here is a list of the 30 teams that will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, which will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams are listed in order of their pre-regionals Golfstat ranking:
COMPETING TEAMS (30)
1. Vanderbilt
2. North Carolina
3. Illinois
4. Arizona State
5. Texas Tech
6. Pepperdine
7. Florida State
8. Stanford
9. Oklahoma
10. Florida
11. Georgia Tech
13. Auburn
14. Texas A&M
15. Texas
16. Virginia
17. Alabama
18. Mississippi State
22. Oregon
24. Colorado State
25. Ohio State
31. Baylor
32. Duke
33. East Tennessee State
34. Georgia
35. Arkansas
43. BYU
45. San Francisco
47. New Mexico
48. Chattanooga
52. Colorado
COMPETING INDIVIDUALS (6)
Drew Salyers, Indiana
Luke O'Neill, Kansas State
Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State
Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
Will King, Kansas
Sam Lape, Furman