30 teams approved for full crowds in fall, “clear path” for Broncos, Colts

The NFL’s plan is to have all of its stadiums open at full capacity for the 2021 season and almost all of the stadiums have already been approved to return to that level.

NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said on a call with teams on Tuesday that 30-of-32 teams have been given approval by local authorities to plan for full crowds in the fall. The Broncos and Colts are the only teams that have not been given the green light to move ahead at this point.

O’Reilly said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, that “both have a clear path” to getting that approval in time for the season. Protocols for fans attending the games, including masking and vaccinations, will be determined by teams in accordance with local guidelines.

With plans also underway for fans to attend training camp practices and preseason games back on the calendar, the 2021 season continues to look like it will play out against a much more normal backdrop than the 2020 campaign.

