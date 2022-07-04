How a 30-team SEC would resemble college football’s past

The Southern Conference was formed in 1921.

Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Washington & Lee were founding Southern Conference members.

Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tulane and Vanderbilt joined the Southern Conference in 1922.

Other current Power Five schools that joined the Southern Conference were Duke (1928), Wake Forest (1936) and West Virginia (1950).

In 1932, 13 schools of the Southern Conference, located west and south of the Appalachian Mountains, departed to form the Southeastern Conference.

Southern Conference schools Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Sewanee, Tennessee, Tulane, and Vanderbilt departed and became the founding institutions of the newly formed SEC.

Separation to form the new SEC conference was in part of having more of a focus on better athletic administration with fewer teams from the 23 schools of the Southern Conference. The Southern Conference also planned on increasing eligibility requirements.

How the SEC was formed by leaving a 23-team super conference

Jackie Sherrill discusses predicting super conferences in 1989, how expansion will continue

Following UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten, Vols Wire looks at current Power Five schools that could join the SEC to resemble the Southern Conference of the past.

Below are schools that could form a 30-team SEC in a super conference. The 30-team SEC would be a combination of former Southern Conference members, current SEC schools, future SEC teams in Oklahoma and Texas, and teams that are ideal additions.

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Duke

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Florida State

Story continues

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia Tech

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

North Carolina

Craig Jones /Allsport

North Carolina State

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Virginia

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame, Pittsburgh or Maryland

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

1

1

1

1