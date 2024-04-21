30 prospects in 30 days: Washington’s Ja’lynn Polk is a high-flying wide receiver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Washington Huskies had one of the most prolific passing attacks in the country in 2023 and the high-flying Ja’Lynn Polk was a big reason why. Polk had over 1,100 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

His ability to battle defenders and make high-wire catches is second to none in this draft class.

“I think going up there and making those types of plays is a mindset you have to have a mindset to go up there and sacrifice yourself for your team sacrifice your body and understanding what you’re going to go up there,” Polk said. “I think of it as there’s money in the air are you going to go get it or let it pass by just going out there and knowing you have to make plays for your teammates is the most important thing.”

Brandon Beane has talked about the importance of finding players who can makes explosive plays and Polk fits the description, he averaged 17 yards per catch last season. He’s also very versatile, another trait NFL teams are after.

“I think that’s what separates me from all the receivers in this draft,” Polk said. “I’m able to go inside, outside. I’m capable of doing whatever you need me to do out there on the field. they’ve asked me those types of questions where I see myself at but it doesn’t really matter to me because I can go both ways just knowing that I can do that and having that mindset to where you can put me inside or outside will give me a better opportunity to just get on the field.”

Polk is projected to hear his name called at the end of the first round or start of the second round.

