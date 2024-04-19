30 prospects in 30 days: USC safety Calen Bullock is a long, athletic ball-hawk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Long, athletic, and ball-hawk are the words national draft analysts use to describe USC safety Calen Bullock. He had nine interceptions over three seasons with the Trojans including two touchdowns.

At the combine, he wanted to show teams that his football IQ is also a strength.

“They see that I’m a very smart player, they see I’m very diverse when they watch the film,” Bullock said. “Then they make me learn one of their plays and see that I pick up easy playbooks and that I learn fast.”

One of those teams was the Bills. Bullock met formally with the staff in Indianapolis.

“Talking with the Bills, it was great. They wanted to see what type of the player they would be getting. They pulled up bad plays of me to see how I would react, testing me, but it went good,” Bullock said.

Bullock is 6-foot-2, so he’s got ideal length, but he’ll need to get stronger and develop as a run-stopper and that’s something he’s aware of.

“I pride myself the most being safety, very diverse skill set, knowing I can do every single thing when it comes to being safety,” he said. “Me being a skinnier guy than most safeties, I know I have to go out there with that chip on my shoulder so I can show that I can do everything these guys can do.”

Calen Bullock is projected to be a second or third round draft pick.

