30 prospects in 30 days: UCF’s Javon Baker could end up being steal of the draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a draft class that is stacked with talented wide receivers who get a lot of hype, Central Florida’s Javon Baker is flying under the radar a bit and could end up being the​ steal of the draft.

Baker started his college career at Alabama but was stuck behind several future NFL players, he transferred to UCF and took off. Last season, he played 13 games, had 52 catches, seven for touchdowns.

“Me personally, when I walk onto that line of scrimmage, I just know the defender can’t beat me,” Baker said.

Baker excels at yards after the catch, something Brandon Beane and the Bills are looking to add. He averaged and eye-popping 22 yards per receptions in 2023.

It’s a mentality thing. Once I get the ball in my hands I know that first guy ain’t tackling me,” Baker said. “​I’m a bigger receiver, 6-foot-2, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. That right there is I know corners are scared of that to a point. And then my releases and my acceleration and my quickness, plays a role in all of that. When I walk up to that line of scrimmage, I can see their eyes already get big. At that point I know I’ve got them.”

Baker is projected to be a second or third round pick.

