30 prospects in 30 days: Tez Walker makes explosive plays with blazing speed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I love Josh Allen,” said UNC wide receiver Devontez “Tez” Walker.

With that, Walker immediately became a prospect that Bills fans need, but his play speaks louder than his words. Walker is tall and well-built but it’s his blazing speed that could make him a big-time vertical weapon at the next level, something the Bills are looking for. Walker met with Buffalo at the scouting combine and says he would fit well in their offense.

“I feel like my skill set matches somebody like Josh Allen,” he said. “Him being able to throw it down there and I can just run under it, catch it and not worry about it being underthrown.”

The Bills have talked about the importance of adding players who can make explosive plays and that’s exactly what Walker did last season at North Carolina. In 8 games, Tez had 7 touchdowns, 700 yards, and averaged 17 yards per catch.

He is projected to be a 3rd or 4th round draft pick.

