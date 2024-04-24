30 prospects in 30 days: Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has blazing speed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Xavier Worthy showed a level of speed at the combine that left announcers speechless.

The wide receiver prospect out of Texas set an NFL Draft Combine record with his 4.21-second 40-yard dash. Worthy says his ability to go from 100 to 0 is what sets him apart from the other prospects.

“I feel like a lot of receivers with my speed don’t have the ability to stop like I do, so I think that’s what separates me,” Worthy said.

Last season he had 75 receptions for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns. He’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in the draft and models his game after a former All-Pro receiver and returner from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Desean Jackson was my idol growing up, that was my favorite player growing up,” he said. “I’ve watched his film since I was 5 years old and he’s been my favorite player since.”

The tradeoff for all that speed is size. Worthy is small, measuring 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds. When asked about concerns over his size, it sounds like the chip on his shoulder weighs 165 pounds as well.

“I feel like it was my drive,” said Worthy. “I was always told when I was younger that I was too small and couldn’t do it, so it was always my want to and my drive.”

Worthy did meet formally with the Bills at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. National draft analysts have a wide range of projections when it comes to the Texas wideout, from the first round to the third round.

