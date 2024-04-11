30 prospects in 30 days: Penn State cornerback Kalen King used boxing to perfect his craft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Penn State cornerback Kalen King burst onto the scene during the 2022 season in Happy Valley.

In 13 games, King had 30 tackles and an eye-popping 18 pass breakups to go with three interceptions. He was a first-team preseason All-American heading into this season, and while his numbers dropped off, most draft analysts have seen enough to believe his skillset will translate to the next level.

King said his competitive nature helped him in college and will do so in the NFL as well.

“I hate losing in everything, not just football,” King said. “If we’re racing to the stop light or we’re trying to be the first one to class I’m always competing and trying to be first in anything.”

In high school, he played basketball and ran track, but it was a different sport that helped him develop as a football player: boxing.

“I boxed for like five months and feel like that helped my jam at the line of scrimmage my press technique and hand usage,” King said. “Why did I stop? because I quickly realized I’m not a boxer. I did a couple sparring rounds but I’m a football player, I’m not a boxer.”

It’s tough to say how many rounds King would last in the ring, but he’s expected to be around for a few in the draft. King is projected to be a third or fourth-round pick.

