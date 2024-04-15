30 prospects in 30 days: Penn State’s Adisa Isaac looks to add his name Nittany Lions in the NFL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Penn State has become a factory at producing NFL defensive lineman. Edge rusher Adisa Issac is looking to add his name to the long list. He says playing for the Nittany Lions gets a player ready for the next level.

“It helped me elevate a lot when you have chemistry when you have guys that are on the same page that you’re fighting for every day and you’re riding for it brings the best out of you and makes you play to a higher standard knowing that the person next to you has your back and you have theirs so when you play for your brothers it’s a different feeling that comes on the field,” Isaac said.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass rushing machine racked up a team-high 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season in Happy Valley and was a team captain.

“He’s a great player, shows up everyday and works hard he teaches all the young guys and leads by example he’s also vocal so Adisa Issac is a great player,” teammate Chop Robinson said.

His road to the NFL draft was paved with several challenges. Adisa, his two brothers and sister were raised by a single-mother. All three of Isaac’s siblings have disabilities that leave them unable to talk.

“You have to grow up quick,” Isaac said. “Like I said it all translates into the man I am now I’m grateful for it all now football is a team sport and you have to put people before yourself and I’ve been doing that my whole life so it’s nothing new for me.”

Issac is projected to be a third round draft pick.

