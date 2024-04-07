30 prospects in 30 days: Missouri’s Darius Robinson can be an elite defensive lineman

30 prospects in 30 days: Missouri’s Darius Robinson can be an elite defensive lineman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Missouri’s Darius Robinson racked up 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and forced a fumble last season on his way to earning first-team All-SEC honors.

In a game played by giants, this defensive lineman measures up. He’s 6’5″ and weighs 285 pounds. He’s got elite size, power and versatility. He played defensive end and tackle for the Tigers.

“On the inside everything is right now, do whatever you’re going to do now,” Robinson said. “Just the timing, the alignment, the spacing it’s different but that’s why I watch a lot of tape and like I said, stick to your fundamentals because your fundamentals won’t ever let you down.”

But what makes Darius so good?

“Have you seen him? have you had a chance to interview him? He’s huge he’s a freak, he’s a hard worker, smart guy,” his college teammate Ty’Ron Hopper said. “I feel like he’s a dog honestly he’s everything you could want in a d-lineman and he can also play every position on the d-line.”

Robinsin is expected to be a late first or early second round pick.

WIVB Sports

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.