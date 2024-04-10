30 prospects in 30 days: Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin has size and leadership abilities to succeed in NFL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — First-team all-American, Tyler Nubin is arguably the top safety in this year’s draft. He has ideal size and that’s not all he says he’ll bring to the next level.

“I think my leadership style is something that I can bring to the NFL. And what I learned as a leader at Minnesota, I’m a confrontational guy. I’m somebody that’s not afraid to, speak up when you need to, but I’m also a guy that knows when to step back and learn and to listen,” Nubin said. “Because as a leader, you’ve got to know when to step back and when to listen and when to learn, and know when to take a step back, like I said, so you can gather all the information that you need in order to really rate that and be that confrontational guy and be that vocal guy out there. So I learned when to when to talk and when to listen.”

Nubin was highly productive during his five seasons at Minnesota. His 13 career interceptions are the most in school history.

“Again, film study, man. Knowing what’s coming. I should have got my hands on a couple more balls. I should have had more than 13 but honestly, it’s just my film study and trusting my athletic ability,” Nubin said.

Nubin excels at making big plays in the secondary but also enjoys playing near the line of act.

“I feel like I’m a really physical guy and I’m not afraid to go ahead and play super-fast. So when you blitz you got to make decisions faster. You got to make them right now. So I think my aggressive playstyle definitely is my blitzing abilities,” Nubin said.

Nubin is projected to be a second or third round pick.

