30 prospects in 30 days: Michigan DT Kris Jenkins is a specimen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michigan had one of top defenses in the country last season and Kris Jenkins was big piece of that puzzle. The Wolverines defensive tackle is a physical freak, just ask his teammate Junior Colson.

“Have you seen that dude?” Colston exclaimed. “Have you seen that dude? I don’t think I have to say too much, that man is a specimen. But his work ethic, he grinds day in and day out to make sure he’s ready for the game, and when game time comes he follows to the level of training. He’s training at a high level so it made it easy.”

Jenkins received second-team All-Big Ten honors last season on the way to winning the national championship.

“I’m a disciplined player, I’m going to get you whatever you need,” Jenkins said. “If you need me to be an impact player, I’m going to do everything in my power to do that. If you need me to be a gritty trench player and do the dirty work, I’m going to do whatever I can to do that. I’m going to give you whatever you need out of me. I’m humble, I’ve learned to be humble, and be where my feet are. So I’m going to impact and help the team in any what that I can.”

Now he will look to follow his father’s path to the NFL. Kris Jenkins Sr. was a second-round draft pick in the 2001 draft, and became a three-time All-Pro defensive tackle. Jenkins Jr. said his first football memory with his dad happened when he was 5-years-old.

“I got to be on the field just standing there around him,” Jenkins said. “Him taking me into the locker room after. I believe he lost that game so he wasn’t too happy but I still got the experience.”

And like his dad, Jenkins is projected to be a second-round draft pick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.