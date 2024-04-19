30 prospects in 30 days: the measurables of Michigan’s Mike Sainristil go beyond height and weight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mike Sainristil did it all during his five seasons at the University of Michigan.

He made 33 starts, nine on offense and 23 on defense. He made the switch to defensive back in 2022 and was able to showcase his elite athletic ability.

“One of the better cases in switching positions so late in your college career, shoutout to coach Harbaugh because he called me and asked me to make that switch. He saw something and I believed in him, I trusted his vision,” Sainristil said. “The mindset I had switching positions was I’m going to do everything I can to help this team and this defense and fill in a spot that was much needed with Dax Hill leaving. I went in there, got the playbook right away and wanted to learn as fast as possible so I could have an immediate impact.”

The two-time team captain had five interceptions last season and helped lead the Wolverines to a National Championship. He earned first-team All-American honors for his play in 2023. He’s a big talent but is small for an NFL defensive back. Sainristil says his measurables go beyond height and weight.

“Showing my physicality and showing my willingness, whether it’s in the run game or defeating blocks on the edge, playing with good instincts, I think those are the things that help me be successful at the nickel position and why coach Harbaugh wanted me to play,” Sainristil said. “As well as being a smaller framed guy, the nickel I wouldn’t say is for smaller guys but it works out for me that way.”

Sainristil is projected to be a fourth-round draft pick.

