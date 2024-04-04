30 prospects in 30 days: LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. possesses elite receiving skill set

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is elite.

He’s got a good combination of size, speed, and length to go along with the versatility of playing on the inside and outside. He also led all of college football with 17 touchdown catches a season ago.

LSU has become a factory at producing top NFL wide receivers and Thomas has the skill set to add his name to the list. Thomas averaged a hefty 17 yards per catch and says knowing what defenses are trying to do is a big reason for his success.

“I would say just being able to pick up on coverages, I would say being able to decipher what coverage the defense is in and picking up things fast,” Thomas said. “Depends on how the defense is playing me, how the cornerback is playing me, that would depend on my release. I would just go off how they’re playing.”

Thomas did meet with the Bills at the scouting combine and had this to say about possibly playing with Josh Allen.

“It would be amazing for me just being able to play with a quarterback like him,” Thomas said. “Just learning from him and early the trust from him and go out there and when the offense needs a play go out make an opportunity it would be great. “

Brian Thomas Jr. would be an ideal fit for the Bills offense, but he may not be around when Buffalo is on the clock at pick No. 28. Thomas is projected to go in the middle of the first round.

