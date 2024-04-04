30 prospects in 30 days: Georgia’s Ladd McConkey brings versatility as a wideout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey is one of the top pass catchers in the draft.

He’s got elite quickness, is one of the top route runners and has a skill set that translates nicely to the next level. His versatility to lineup inside, outside and play special teams may be his biggest strength and is certainly something NFL teams covet.

Is there a spot he’s most comfortable?

“I don’t have a preference,” McConkey said. “I feel like I can play inside and outside, I did that at Georgia, they kind of moved me around and schemed me up so I love to play inside and outside. Whatever a team needs me to do I feel like I can do it. As a receiver, If you can play X, F, and Z and move around, I feel like it’s hard to come off the field.”

McConkey had an excellent showing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and had a lot of scouts talking. His Georgia teammate Tykee Smith knows exactly what McConkey is capable of.

“I wasn’t shocked, I kind of already knew what type of guy Ladd was and when he got on that Senior Bowl platform what he was going to do,” Smith said.

When asked about this greatest accomplishment. he couldn’t help but smile when thinking about Georgia’s championship runs.

“Those two national championships were pretty good,” McConkey said. “With team’s success comes individual accolades but those natties are something they will never be able to take away from us.”

McConkey is a potential first-round pick and will hear his name called no later than the second round.

Latest Local News

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.