30 prospects in 30 days: Georgia S Javon Bullard has versatility teams crave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Georgia’s Javon Bullard is one of the top safeties in this years draft class. He started 22 games over 3 seasons and played all over the Bulldogs defense with snaps at safety, slot corner and even some time at cornerback. That versatility is coveted by NFL teams.

“Different teams have different things they want to see. Like I said, it always depends on your scheme, your skill set and who you have in your organization,” Bullard said. “Really just, versatility is everything. Being able to be on the field all downs. Being able to start at safety on first down and second down and then crunch time on third down, you get off the field, you can drop down to nickel. That’s value, that’s very valuable in a team, valuable in an organization, and I pride myself in that.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane believes instincts are a very important part of playing safety at the next level.

National draft analysts say Bullock’s quick processing skills and football IQ are a strength.

“It’s just a feel for the game. Instincts I don’t think can be taught,” Bullard said. “I feel like it’s just a feeling for the game. I always say be good to the game and the game will be good to you. Just dialing in and do your mental preparation, but instincts is a true component of being an elite safety. Instincts, ball skills, and just being a fixer man. Being that guy that makes everything right. If everything goes wrong in the front seven, the safety gotta make it right. And that’s the job of a safety.”

Size and strength are a concern with Bullock. He is projected to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick.

