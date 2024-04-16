30 prospects in 30 days: Georgia’s Tykee Smith can play multiple positions on defense

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tykee Smith had a very productive college career which started at West Virginia where he played cornerback for two seasons.

Smith transferred to Georgia after the 2020 season where he played multiple spots in the Bulldogs defense. Smith’s primary spot was safety, but he also played in the slot as well. His knowledge of several positions on the back end mixed with his athletic ability will be useful at the next level.

“Just me being able to tackle set edges and play multiple positions if they need me to play high, come down also I played dime linebacker on some third and long packages me being able to help the team the best way possible,” Smith said.

Smith suffered a knee injury during the 2021 season and didn’t feel completely comfortable until last season when he had 70 tackles, four interceptions and was named to the All-SEC second team.

“Dedicating that 2023 offseason to becoming the best version of myself and be in the best shape of my life,” Smith said. “A good offseason led to good spring ball, carried over to the summertime and went into fall camp and being able to show the fans and family that still believed in me that I’m still the same player that I was when I transferred and the opportunity that coach smart gave me to be that guy and live up the expectation.”

Smith is projected to be a fourth or fifth round pick.

