30 prospects in 30 days: Florida State’s Trey Benson is one of the best running backs in the draft

30 prospects in 30 days: Florida State’s Trey Benson is one of the best running backs in the draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trey Benson’s skill set is like a box of cholates, you never know what you’re going to get.

The Florida State running back has the size to bully tacklers and the speed to bust off a long run. Two of the reasons why he’s widely considered to be the best running back in the draft.

“Just the ability to break tackles. I’ve never been hulked on the field I’ve got getaway speed just bringing that in a compact build I’m 220 [pounds] and bring everything to the table,” Benson said.

Trey rushed for over 900 yards in each of the last two seasons and averaged over six yards per carry.

“I make cuts sometimes but really just running and not being caught just using my speed and my power because people underestimate my speed because of my size most DBs and linebackers but just get to the edge and go,” Benson said. “When I get the ball, I’m thinking about scoring every time.”

He accomplished that a lot in 2023. Benson had 14 touchdown runs last season and was a second-team All-ACC selection. Trey Benson is projected to be a third round draft pick.

WIVB Sports

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.