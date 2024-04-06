30 prospects in 30 days: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. covered the SEC’s best receivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is one of the best man-coverage prospects in this year’s draft.

Analysts and scouts like the way he uses physicality and technique to disrupt wide receivers. Rakestraw faced a steady diet of elite wide receivers during his college career and held his own.

“Them are the games I came to the SEC for, playing against guys like Brian Thomas, Ladd McConkey and Nabers, guys like that push me to the limit and show me that I’m able to play the next level,” Rakestraw said.

That journey to the next level has been anything but easy.

“My mom had me three days before turning 16 so a lot of people told my mom we wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in,” Rakestraw said. “A lot of people down-talked my mom. My recruitment didn’t blow up until my senior year so a lot of people doubted me as a player, so I put them two together and made something positive.”

The challenges didn’t stop when he got to Mizzou. Rakestraw suffered a torn ACL and missed nearly all of the 2021 season, but he bounced back in a big way.

“You never know when it could be your last snap so that’s something that I learned,” Rakestraw said. “It’s a cliche but it became a reality for me but that just put me in a different mindset, that’s why when you turn on my tape there’s never a play when I’m not 100% or playing to my full potential.”

Rakestraw is projected to be a fourth-round draft pick.

Latest Local News

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.