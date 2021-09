Reuters

The United States and Mexico on Thursday will resume high-level economic talks for the first time in four years as the two sides seek to find common ground on a host of issues such as climate change, workers' rights and immigration. The so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) will seek to pursue economic opportunities beyond the trade issues covered in the new North America trade agreement — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA — that took effect in 2020. The talks come as the two sides seek to find solutions to a number of controversial issues, including automotive rules requiring certain amounts of parts to be sourced in North America and the court-ordered resumption of the "Stay in Mexico" program, which sends asylum seekers outside the United States while their cases are processed.