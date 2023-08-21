Who are the 30 most underrated football players in Southwest Florida for the 2023 season?

The News-Press and The Naples Daily News have released The Big 15 and The Next 15, looking at the area's high school players who are or should be top college football prospects.

But that doesn't scratch the surface of the talent in Southwest Florida.

More: The Big 15: See who ranked No. 1 to 5 on our Southwest Florida list of top football recruits

There are plenty of players who for whatever reason have not hit the radar of many or any college coaches but who should. We've compiled a list of the 30 most underrated players coming into the 2023 season that should shine on Southwest Florida fields and on college fields come future Saturdays.

Micah Anderson, Bishop Verot

Micah Anderson from Bishop Verot celebrates sack over Gulf Coast High School at Bishop Verot on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

As a freshman, Anderson was second on the team in tackles last season with 73. He also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. At 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, this young player has a lot of upside for the Vikings.

LJ Blackwell, ECS

LJ Blackwell of ECS is tackled by Moore Haven defenders during their game on Friday night, Nov. 18, 2022, at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers.

The running back exploded onto the scene in his first season in Southwest Florida, rushing for 1,341 yards and 15 touchdowns on 140 carries as the Sentinels went unbeaten in the regular season. In his senior year, Blackwell will continue to be a key piece in the ECS offense.

Jaylon Christmas, Dunbar

Dunbar's Jaylon Christmas pressures Cypress lake quarterback Cainan Sabo in a preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Cypress Lake High School in Fort Myers.

Christmas recorded 68 tackles on the defensive line for the Tigers last year in addition to 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble. At 6 feet and 215 pounds, Christmas plays a key role in Dunbar's success at shutting down opposing team's ground games.

Ethan Crossan, First Baptist

FBA's Ethan Crossan looks for his target during Friday's game against Lemon Bay.

Crossan was essential to the Lions' run to the Class 1S state title last season. The quarterback, then a sophomore, completed 110 passes for 1,978 yards and 25 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. In the championship game, he showcased impressive steadiness and tossed 3 touchdown passes to help defeat Trinity. After graduating a talented senior class, First Baptist will lean on Crossan's experience in the upcoming season.

Jeremiah Dean, Bishop Verot

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Tayven Clark is brought down by Bishop VerotÕs Jeremiah Dean during a playoff game against Cardinal Mooney. Bishop Verot won 39-0.

The linebacker broke out in his junior season, recording 142 tackles to lead the Vikings. He also added 16.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Expect another big year for Dean in his senior year.

Mint Edwards, Dunbar

Michael Edwards, Dunbar weightlifting

The nose tackle recorded 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks in his sophomore season. The Dunbar defense limited opponents to less than 20 points a game last season — Edwards was a crucial part of that and will continue to be moving forward.

Ryan Gadson, Bishop Verot

Bishop Verot junior Ryan Gadson (3) rushes the ball in the Class 2S state semifinal matchup between Florida High and Bishop Verot on Dec. 2, 2022, at Mike Hickman Stadium. The Seminoles won, 38-28.

As a returner, Gadson scored on two punt returns and a kick return last season and totaled close to 700 return yards. He also recorded 68 tackles in the Vikings' secondary. Gadson has received offers from Stetson and Campbell.

Luke Ghannam, Estero

Island Coast's Keon Anderson (4) is tackled by Estero's Oam Borsa (12) and Estero's Luke Ghannam (11) during the Estero and Island Coast football game on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Estero High School in Estero, Fla.

Ghannam returns to the Wildcats for his senior year after a couple of standout seasons patrolling the Estero secondary. He picked off 5 passes in 2021 and recovered 4 fumbles last year and tied for the team lead in tackles. Ghannam will be bringing his experience to both sides of the ball, as he also recorded 359 all-purpose yards last year.

Brody Graham, Barron Collier

Barron Collier Cougars wide receiver Brody Graham (1) stretches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during the second quarter of a spring football game against the Southridge Spartans at Barron Collier High School in Naples on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver broke out for the Cougars last season, catching 32 passes for 605 yards and 9 touchdowns. This season, with Niko Boyce as his signal caller, expect Graham to continue to cause all kinds of problems for defenses.

Tanner Helton, ECS

ECS quarterback Tanner Helton smiles at his sideline. ECS traveled to Community School of Naples on Friday, November 4th. The Sentinels finished with an undefeated regular season, winning 67-41 over the Seahawks.

ECS proved to be the right fit for Helton, who played quarterback the previous year at North Fort Myers. Helton threw for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns against 3 picks for the Sentinels. Heading into his senior year, the 6-foot-5 signal caller has offers from Penn, Stetson and Alabama A&M.

Curtis Hood, Gateway

PHOTO BY KAT EDWARDS Gateway's Curtis Hood (9) and Keenan Wanbaugh(11) wrap up Lemon Bay's quarterback, Andrew Smith, during Friday's game

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker showed out last year, leading the team with 79 tackles, plus 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He has received offers from Bethune Cookman, UNC Pembroke and Arizona Christian.

Bolton Jackson, Barron Collier

Quarterback Jakeem Tanelus of Lely fumbles as he is hit by Bolton Jackson, right, and Emmanual Rivera-Ocasio of Barron Collier during the game at Barron Collier High Friday night, October 21, 2022.

After two productive seasons, the outside linebacker heads into his senior year as a key player on the Cougars' defense. Last season, he recorded 90 tackles (55 solo), 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 blocked field goals, and an interception.

Trayvon Jean, Golden Gate

Trayvon Jean of Golden Gate runs that ball against Riverdale during their spring football game on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Riverdale High School in Fort Myers.

The Titans' 5-5 record last year might have overshadowed what was a breakout sophomore campaign from Jean. The running back went for 1,640 yards to lead Southwest Florida and scored 13 touchdowns. One year of experience for Jean and his teammates should only result in an improved 2023.

Chris Jimenez, Gulf Coast

Chris Jimenez, Gulf Coast, Football, All Area, Fall 2022

The linebacker was an integral piece of the Sharks' run to the Class 4S-District 16 title last season. He recorded 90 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 5 interceptions, 2 force fumbles, and returned a pick and a fumble for touchdowns. After graduating a big senior class, Gulf Coast will lean on Jimenez even more this year.

Jaiden Jones, Bishop Verot

Fort Myers' Garyan Burger looks to breakup the pass intended for North's Jaiden Jones. Fort Myers takes on North Fort Myers in non-district play, Friday August 26, 2022, at North Fort Myers.

Jones' talent has never been in question as he has proved himself to be a playmaker at WR/DB when healthy. He suffered a severe knee injury in 2020 and again last year with North Fort Myers. Now at Bishop Verot, Jones has an opportunity to play a key role on a squad with big expectations.

Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast

Gervaris Leaphart of Island Coast looks for an opening while rushing against Bonita. The Island Coast Gators hosted Bonita Springs for their opening game matchup Friday, August 26, 2022.

Leaphart was a breakout player for the Gators last season. In three games at running back, he averaged 60 yards a game and went for over 100 and 3 touchdowns in the team's win against Everglades before an injury ended his season. Th 5-foot-8, 180-pound back has received an offer from Memphis.

Dorian Mallary, Lehigh

Lehigh High School quarterback Dorian Mallary (14) looks to pass the ball during their game against Sarasota’s Riverview High School in Lehigh, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.(Photo/Chris Tilley)

Mallary has spent his first two seasons of high school football quarterbacking the Lightning offense. Last year, he threw 7 touchdown passes and ran in 5 scores. A state medalist in the 400 last track season, it is likely Lehigh will find new ways to embrace Mallary's talent in the upcoming season.

Christ McFoley, Fort Myers

Chris McFoley, senior quarterback, practices passing drills. Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season.

In his first season under center for the Greenies, McFoley threw for 1,369 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 299 yards and 5 touchdowns. Ahead of his senior season, McFoley has put on some muscle as he looks to lead an offense with several exciting playmakers.

Joshua Philogene, Lely

Lely Trojans defensive back Josh Philogene (2) breaks up a pass intended for Estero Wildcats receiver Drew Arrington (10) during the fourth quarter of a spring football game at Lely High School in Naples on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Philogene did a little bit of everything for the Trojans last season. On offense, he had 361 all-purpose yards and 5 touchdowns. As a defensive back, he recorded 44 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and picked off 3 passes.

Robert Raybon, Lehigh

Lehigh's Robert Raybon (#22) blocks the kick by Palmetto punter Brandon Gonzalez (#45) in the second quarter, giving his team excellent field position. The Palmetto Tigers hosted the Lehigh Lightning in the FHSAA class 4S playoffs Friday night, Nov. 11, 2022.

One of the top returning players for the Lightning, expect the senior linebacker to continue to progress this year. Last season, he totaled 90 tackles, including 4 games recording 10 or more. Raybon showed playmaker potential with an interception, forced fumble, and blocked punt.

Lazaro Rogers, East Lee County

East Lee County High School’s Lazaro Rogers (5) runs the ball during their game against Mariner High School Friday night, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo/Chris Tilley)

After spending last season with Gateway Charter, Rogers is back in a Jaguar uniform with lofty goals for his junior year. Last year, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back went for 1,315 yards and 9 touchdowns with the Griffins, and East Lee plans to make it a priority to get him the ball.

Sam Sparacio, First Baptist

Sam Sparacio of First Baptist escapes a Moore Haven defender during the regional championship game at First Baptist Academy Friday night, November 25, 2022, in Naples. Photo by Darron R. Silva/Special to the USA Today Network

Sparacio is a player to watch for the upcoming season. As a freshman in the Lions' state championship run, he caught 32 passes for 392 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 230 yards and 4 touchdowns. The shifty athlete has a habit of making opponents miss.

Adrian Stone Jr., North Fort Myers

Adrian Stone, North Fort Myers football

Stone was a game wrecker on the North defensive line last year, leading the team with 62 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks. Expect the nose tackle, who has a relentless motor, to thrive in 2023.

Jayvian Tanelus, Lely

Lely Trojans running back Jayvian Tanelus (0) hurdles an Estero Wildcats defender during the fourth quarter of a spring football game at Lely High School in Naples on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Despite seeing limited game action for the Trojans last season, there are big expectations for Tanelus in his sophomore season. In Lely's spring game victory against Estero, he rushed for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 touches. With an offer from Memphis, it's clear he's already turning heads.

Alex Thelusma, Fort Myers

Alex Thelusma of Fort Myers catches a pass from Madrid Tucker for a touchdown against Dunbar in the district title game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Myers. Dunbar won 29-27 in overtime.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Thelusma is an ideal big-bodied target in the Green Wave offense. Last year, he caught 24 passes for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns. This past track season, he was a regional champion and state qualifier in the high jump.

Matthew Turner, Bishop Verot

Matthew Turner, Bishop Verot football

Turner led a loaded receiving corps with 796 yards last season. He also scored 7 receiving touchdowns and 2 rushing touchdowns. Though 5-foot-9, Turner has a knack for being on the same page with quarterback Carter Smith and finding holes in defenses.

Trannon Villarreal, Immokalee

Trannon Villarreal of Immokalee throws a pass during the game at Palmetto Ridge in Naples on Friday night, October 14, 2022.Photo by Darron R. Silva/Special to the Naples Daily News

At quarterback, Villarreal provided a critical boost to the Indians' improved 2022 season. He threw for 1,266 yards and 9 touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 893 yards and 9 touchdowns. In his senior year, Villarreal's dual-threat abilities should lead the Immokalee offense to success.

Luke Walker, Naples

Luke Walker of Naples (54) celebrates with teammates after sacking Barron Collier quarterback Thomas Mooncotch during the game at Naples High on Friday night, October 7, 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman will be important to the Golden Eagles' success as one of the few returning starters in the team's front seven. Last year, he recorded 69 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

Tookie Watts, Bishop Verot

Verot wide receiver Tookie Watts catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown. The Bishop Verot Vikings hosted the Dunbar High School Tigers Friday, September 9, 2022 in a non-conference matchup.

Watts caught 10 touchdown passes last season to lead the Vikings. He caught 45 passes for 673 yards. The 6-foot-1 speedster should have a strong senior season in the high-octane Verot offense.

Justin White, South Fort Myers

South's Justin White catches the pass during Friday's game against Lemon Bay.

Many are high on White as the Wolfpack look to take a step forward this season. In his junior year, White caught 10 passes for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns, showcasing his breakaway potential at receiver. He also had over 100 return yards last season for South.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: High school football: 30 underrated SWFL players heading into 2023