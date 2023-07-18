30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 6 Jordan Mailata

With Philadelphia’s training camp nine days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and dominant left tackle Jordan Mailata lands at No. 6.

The Eagles have star power at every offensive position, and offensive tackle is no different, with Mailata and Lane Johnson among the best in the NFL at their position.

Background

Position: Left tackle

Age: 26

Experience: 6th year pro

2023 cap hit: $7,471,000

2022 recap

Mailata played 1,024 snaps in 2022, allowing six sacks, one quarterback hit and 38 total pressures.

2023 outlook

Mailata will pair with Landon Dickerson to give Philadelphia one of the top combinations in the NFL.

Big question: Can Mailata earn All-Pro status?

Mailata has improved enough to be mentioned with the best offensive tackles in NFL, and he’ll now work to gain his first outright Pro Bowl berth and All-Pro status.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

