30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 27 Avonte Maddox

With Eagles training camp now a month away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and Avonte Maddox lands at No. 27.

One of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Maddox can transition to safety and offers Sean Desai another hybrid weapon to attack opposing offenses.

Background

Position: Cornerback

Age: 27

Experience: 6th year pro

2023 cap hit: 4,053,965

2022 recap

Maddox was limited to nine games, logging an interception, a sack and three forced fumbles while serving as a key player in coverage.

Maddox logged 43 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, while playing 457 snaps (75%), the lowest of his career.

2023 outlook

When Maddox has been on the field, he’s been one of the NFL’s top slot cornerbacks and completes a cornerback group that includes James Bradberry and Darius Slay.

Philadelphia utilized Zech McPhearson at the slot during OTAs, but for the Eagles to be at their best, Maddox has to be available and healthy.

Big question: How involved

The Eagles signed Maddox to a three year, $22.5 million contract during last season that will keep him here through the 2024 season. Maddox really struggled to stay healthy in 2023 and that’s a concern going forward.

Still, Maddox is great when healthy and gives defensive coordinator Sean Desai another versatile defender to match up with talented slot receivers.

