30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 19 Josh Sweat

With Eagles training camp now a month away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023 and veteran defensive end, Josh Sweat lands at No. 19 on the list.

Sweat has spent his entire six year career in Philadelphia, and will return to lead one of the NFL’s top defensive fronts.

Background

Position: Defensive End

Age: 26

Experience: 6th year veteran

2023 cap hit: $6,057,000

2022 recap

A 2021 Pro Bowler, Sweat had 11 sacks and 23 quarterback hits last season for a defense that logged 70+ sacks on the season.

2023 outlook

The 26 year old veteran will look to improve on career marks for total tackles (48), quarterback pressures (47), quarterback hits (23), and interceptions (1 INT return for a touchdown at Dallas on Christmas Eve).

Opposing teams will spend 2023 paying more attention to Haason Reddick, and the additions of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith should provide more room for Sweat to flourish off the edge.

Big question: Can Sweat duplicate 2022 statline?

The former fourth round pick out of FSU is a veteran and a key member of a defense that dominates with its front seven.

Sweat may not post 11 sacks again, but he’s a good bet to break his career high in pressures and quarterback hits in Sean Desai’s revamped defense.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

No. 30 Nicholas Morrow, No. 29 Milton Williams, No. 28 Olamide Zaccheaus, No. 27 Avonte Maddox, No. 26 Jake Elliott, No. 25 Rashaad Penny, No. 24 Quez Watkins, No. 23 Nolan Smith, No. 22 Kenneth Gainwell, No. 21 Terrell Edmunds, No. 20 Fletcher Cox

