30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 3 Nakobe Dean

With Philadelphia’s training camp nine days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and second-year linebacker and former Georgia All-American Nakobe Dean lands at No. 3 on the list.

The Eagles drafted the Butkus Award winner in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he’ll replace T.J. Edwards in the middle of Sean Desai’s defense.

Background

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Position: Linebacker

Age: 22

Experience: 2nd year pro

2023 cap hit: $1,182,873

2022 recap

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR116

Dean saw action in all 17 games last season, finishing with six total tackles (5 solos) in a reserve role.

Dean ranked T-2nd on the team with seven special teams tackles, and he’ll now look to take the next steps as a downhill run stopper capable of making plays in space when forced into pass coverage.

2023 outlook

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former Georgia All-American will get his shot at linebacker after watching T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) sign lucrative deals in free agency.

Dean is a smart player who can excel while playing downhill and is athletic enough to not be a liabiilty in coverage. Dean could be a three-down playmaking linebacker in 2023.

The familiarity of having Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter in front of him again also serves to be a huge positive.

Big question: Can Dean flourish as an undersized linebacker?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

During his time in Chicago, Vic Fangio was tied for the fewest blitzes called in the NFL, while the Bears had the sixth-fewest blitzes in 2021 during Sean Desai’s one year as defensive coordinator.

For Desai overall that year, Chicago ranked third in passing defense (191.6 yards per game). Philadelphia won’t blitz a lot, but Desai can put second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean in a position to make plays in space while flowing downhill to disrupt the oppositions rushing attack.

Playing behind Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Kentavius Street, Milton Williams, and Moro Ojomo, Dean should have plenty of space to hide.

