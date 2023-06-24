30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 29 Milton Williams

With Eagles training camp now a month away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and Milton Williams makes the list at No. 29.

Philadelphia selected Williams in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

His coming out party came during the 2021 NFC Wild Card Playoff loss to the Buccaneers, where he tallied a career-high-tying four tackles and one pressure over 39 snaps.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games and recorded 36 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and two passes defended.

Background

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 24

Experience: 3rd year pro

2023 cap hit: $1,393,686

2022 recap

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Williams’s four sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs were among the only players in his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

Williams had a career-high eight tackles in the Week 10 loss to Washington.

2023 outlook

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With Javon Hargrave moving on to San Francisco and Fletcher Cox a year older, Williams has an excellent opportunity to carve out his role despite Philadelphia adding Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis returning.

Big question: How involved

Williams played in all 17 games last season, logging 395 total snaps (36%), down 61 snaps from his 2021 total.

Philadelphia likes to employ a rotation and even with Javon Hargrave, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh exiting via free agency, Williams will lose snaps to rookie Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and potentially Kentavius Street.

Williams logging 400 snaps again 2023 would seem like a success with Philadelphia loaded along the defensive front.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire