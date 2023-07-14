30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 10 Haason Reddick

With Eagles training camp 17 days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick landed at No. 10 overall.

Reddick has logged 10+ sacks in three consecutive seasons, and with three different teams, the first player in league history to achieve such a feat.

He’s a significant reason for Philadelphia reaching the Super Bowl, and he’ll play a massive role in the development of Nolan Smith.

Background

Position: Edge Rusher

Age: 28

Experience: 7th year Pro

2023 cap hit: $7,207,000

2022 recap

Reddick’s 16 sacks were tied for second most in the NFL.

Reddick’s five forced fumbles for the Eagles led the NFL, and his 27.5% pass rush win rate ranks second.

2023 outlook

The talented pass rusher could struggle to duplicate his 2022 numbers after Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman added former Georgia defenders Jalen Carter (9th) and Nolan Smith (30th) in the NFL draft.

Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham return after double-digit sack seasons, and the Birds will look to be even more aggressive in 2023.

Big question: Can Reddick maintain an elite level of play?

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Haason Reddick has reached elite status, and with the growing reputation comes growing expectations from fans and experts.

After questions about Reddick being a bust during his first two seasons with the Cardinals, he’s become one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL.

According to Next Gen Stats, Reddick accumulated 62 quarterback pressures last season and only three players had a higher QB pressure rate.

Only Micah Parsons (70 pressures, 16.4% QB pressure rate), Nick Bosa (73 pressures, 15.9% QB pressure rate), and Myles Garrett (72 pressures, 16.3% QB pressure rate) finished ahead of him on a list of the NFL’s top 10 disruptors of 2022.

