30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 5 Jason Kelce

With Philadelphia’s training camp nine days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and legendary center Jason Kelce lands at No. 5 on the list.

The Eagles have star power at every offensive position, and the center spot is no different, with Kelce among the best to ever play.

Background

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Position: Center

Age: 35

Experience: 6th year pro

2023 cap hit: $10.75 million

2022 recap

Kelce made his fifth All-Pro team, which is insane, and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season, according to PFF.

2023 outlook

Kelce is one of the best to ever play his position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While leading the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, Kelce earned his sixth Pro Bowl selection and fifth All-Pro nod by playing 98 percent of the team’s offensive snaps (1,151).

Even if his level of play drops off a level, he’ll be among the five best at his position.

Big question: Will Kelce retire at seasons end?

The All-Pro has taken his career year to year since the 2019 season, and with Cam Jurgens entrenched as his successor and Tyler Steen wating in the wings at right guard, 2023 could be the end.

Kelce has started 139 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Eagles history to Jon Runyan’s 144 games from 2000-08, and he’ll likely shatter that streak by 12 games if he continues to remain healthy.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

Advertisement

No. 30 Nicholas Morrow, No. 29 Milton Williams, No. 28 Olamide Zaccheaus, No. 27 Avonte Maddox, No. 26 Jake Elliott, No. 25 Rashaad Penny, No. 24 Quez Watkins, No. 23 Nolan Smith, No. 22 Kenneth Gainwell, No. 21 Terrell Edmunds, No. 20 Fletcher Cox, No. 19 Josh Sweat, No. 18 Marcus Mariota , No. 17 Brandon Graham, No. 16 D’Andre Swift, No. 15 James Bradberry, No. 14 Jordan Davis, No. 13 Landon Dickerson, No. 12 DeVonta Smith, No. 11 Darius Slay, No. 10 Haason Reddick, No. 9 A.J. Brown, No. 8 Jalen Carter, No. 7 Dallas Goedert, No. 6 Jordan Mailata

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire