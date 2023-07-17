30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 7 Dallas Goedert
With Philadelphia’s training camp nine days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and explosive pass catcher Dallas Goedert lands on the list at No. 7.
The Eagles have star power at every offensive position, and tight end is no different, with Dallas Goedert sitting on the brink of All-Pro status.
Background
Position: Tight Emd
Age: 28
Experience: 6th year pro
2023 cap hit: $6,600,732
2022 recap
Goedert was on his way to an All-Pro caliber season before hurting in a Week 10 loss to the Commanders.
The emerging tight end still caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games in the regular season.
2023 outlook
Goedert led all tight ends in yards after catch per reception (7.8), and was among the league leaders in yards per catch before his Week 10 shoulder injury.
His pass catching abilities trickle down to the quarterback, as Jalen Hurts posted a 93 QBR with 10 yards per attempt when targeting Goedert.
Big question: Can Goedert join the elite group?
His performance in the Super Bowl — 6 catches for 60 yards proves he is capable on the biggest stage. Goedert signed a four-year extension during the 2021 season to keep him in Philadelphia through 2025 and 2023 is about earning his first Pro Bowl nod and even more accolades.
