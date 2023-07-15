30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 9 A.J. Brown

With Eagles training camp 17 days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown landed at No. 9 on the list.

In his first season with the Eagles, he had a career-high 88 catches and averaged 17 yards per catch. He also tied for second in the league with six catches of 40 yards or more.

Brown lived up to his new $100 million deal, missing out on a 1,500-yard season by just four yards.

Background

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 26

Experience: 5th year Pro

2023 cap hit: $8,318,894

2022 recap

2022: 88 catches, 1496 yards, 11 touchdowns

2023 outlook

Brown averaged 2.59 yards per route run, and passes thrown his way generated a 118.8 passer rating.

With DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dallas Goedert, D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell as skill position threats, it’ll be hard for opposing defense to increase the attention paid to the physical pass catcher.

Big question: Can Brown maintain an elite level of play?

In 2022, Brown was an All-Pro, averaging 17 yards per reception and scoring 11 touchdowns. As the physical receiver, his drop percentage was 3.4, and Jalen Hurts had a rating of 112.3 when targeting him.

With Hurts getting another year in the same offensive systems, Brown’s usage rate should increase.

