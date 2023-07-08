30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 15 James Bradberry

With Eagles training camp 17 days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry landed at No. 15.

After initial thoughts that Bradberry would leave in free agency, he returned to Philadelphia on a three-year, $38 million deal.

Background

Position: Cornerback

Age: 29

Experience: 8th year veteran

2023 cap hit: 3,062,000

2022 recap

Bradberry logged 44 tackles, three interceptions, and a pick-six in 2022 while betting on himself after signing a one-year deal following his release from the Giants.

2023 outlook

Bradberry will pair with Darius Slay again to form the NFL’s top cornerback duo, and the expectation is that he’ll repeat as an All-Pro in Sean Desai’s revamped defense.

2023 Big question: Can Bradberry duplicate All-Pro status?

Playing alongside Darius Slay is a big bonus, and opposing quarterbacks struggled against Bradberry, posting a combined passer rating of 54.7, easily the lowest among all qualifying defenders.

Bradberry’s 54.7 passer rating was the only one below 60% and a huge reason why he’s returning on a three-year, $38 million deal.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

No. 30 Nicholas Morrow, No. 29 Milton Williams, No. 28 Olamide Zaccheaus, No. 27 Avonte Maddox, No. 26 Jake Elliott, No. 25 Rashaad Penny, No. 24 Quez Watkins, No. 23 Nolan Smith, No. 22 Kenneth Gainwell, No. 21 Terrell Edmunds, No. 20 Fletcher Cox, No. 19 Josh Sweat, No. 18 Marcus Mariota , No. 17 Brandon Graham, No. 16 D’Andre Swift

