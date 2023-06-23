30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 30 Nicholas Morrow

With Eagles training camp now a month away, we’re looking at 30 most important Eagles of 2023 and Nicholas Morrow makes the list at No. 30 overall.

Morrow, an athletic and versatile linebacker, took an unconventional path to the Eagles.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2017 out of Division III Grenville College in Illinois, Morrow played in 62 games with 29 starts for Oakland/Las Vegas in four seasons and then signed with the Bears for the 2022 season and flourished.

Background

Position: Linebacker

Age: 27

Experience: 6 year vet

2023 cap hit: $1,015,000

2022 recap

Morrow started all 17 games and had a team-high 116 total tackles, 83 solos, with 11 tackles for loss playing the weakside position, and he was on the field for every one of the Bears’ 1,086 defensive snaps in 2022.

2023 outlook

Labeling Morrow a Day 1 start at the WILL or MIKE linebacker spot opposite Nakobe Dean is safe for now, with the Eagles also having Christian Elliss, Shaun Bradley, and Davion Taylor competing for playing time.

Big question: How involved

Morrow missed some time during the offseason workout program and OTAs, allowing Christian Elliss to standout during 7 on 7 drills and other individual drills.

Nakobe Dean is penciled as a starter, but Morrow’s contract isn’t guaranteed and he’ll battle Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor as well for snaps in the Eagles rebuilt defense.

30 Most Important Bears of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

