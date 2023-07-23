30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 2 Lane Johnson

With Philadelphia’s training camp nine days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and All-Pro linebacker Lane Johnson lands at No. 2 on the list.

Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, ‘19, ‘20, ‘23), three-time Associated Press All-Pro (2017, ‘21, ‘22), and Super Bowl LII champion.

Johnson is the NFL’s best right tackle and will be around for at least three more seasons after signing a massive one-year extension.

Background

Position: Right tackle

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Age: 33

Experience: 12th year pro

2023 cap hit: $14,720,998

2022 recap

Last season, Johnson, 32, was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.

Johnson played in pain through the 2022 playoffs with a torn adductor, which he underwent surgery for in February.

Johnson finished the 2022 season as the only NFL tackle not to allow a QB sack or QB hit (minimum 400 pass-blocking snaps).

2023 outlook

Johnson played 1,173 snaps in 2023, and he didn’t allow a hit or a sack on the quarterback (according to Pro Football Focus).

Advertisement

Johnson will pair with Cam Jurgens to give Philadelphia one of the more athletic right sides in all of football.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

No. 30 Nicholas Morrow, No. 29 Milton Williams, No. 28 Olamide Zaccheaus, No. 27 Avonte Maddox, No. 26 Jake Elliott, No. 25 Rashaad Penny, No. 24 Quez Watkins, No. 23 Nolan Smith, No. 22 Kenneth Gainwell, No. 21 Terrell Edmunds, No. 20 Fletcher Cox, No. 19 Josh Sweat, No. 18 Marcus Mariota , No. 17 Brandon Graham, No. 16 D’Andre Swift, No. 15 James Bradberry, No. 14 Jordan Davis, No. 13 Landon Dickerson, No. 12 DeVonta Smith, No. 11 Darius Slay, No. 10 Haason Reddick, No. 9 A.J. Brown, No. 8 Jalen Carter, No. 7 Dallas Goedert, No. 6 Jordan Mailata, No. 5 Jason Kelce, No. 4 Cam Jurgens, No. 3 Nakobe Dean

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire