30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 21 Terrell Edmunds

With Eagles training camp now a month away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023 and sixth-year safety, Terrell Edmunds lands at No. 21 on the list.

Edmunds spent his first five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former Virginia Tech star started 75 of the 79 games he played for the Steelers and could be a key piece in Philadelphia.

Background

Position: Safety

Age: 26

Experience: 6th year veteran

2023 cap hit: $1,881,764

2022 recap

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 solo, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

2023 outlook

Edmunds offers some versatility as a true in-the-box safety, but it’ll be on Sean Desai to put the veteran in a position to be successful.

Edmunds logged most of his snaps with Pittsburgh as a box safety, with another 200 snaps coming deep and almost 200 snaps in the slot.

Big question: Can Edmunds bring stability to safety position?

C.J. Gardner-Johnson made big plays in 2022 and was the co-leader in interceptions, but PFF’s grading system suggest Edmunds is the more efficient player.

Terrell Edmunds vs. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson:

Coverage Grade, per PFF

Overall Defense: 30th

Edmunds: 31st

CJGJ: 35th

Run Grade, per PFF

Overall Defense: 41st

Edmunds: 40th

CJGJ: 56th

Edmunds could turn a one-year rental into a longterm position of strength for Philadelphia alongside Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

No. 30 Nicholas Morrow, No. 29 Milton Williams, No. 28 Olamide Zaccheaus, No. 27 Avonte Maddox, No. 26 Jake Elliott, No. 25 Rashaad Penny, No. 24 Quez Watkins, No. 23 Nolan Smith, No. 22 Kenneth Gainwell

