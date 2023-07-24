30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 1 Jalen Hurts

With Philadelphia’s training camp just 24 hours away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts landed at No. 1 on the list.

The 2020 second-round pick has blossomed from a likely backup quarterback, to a Pro Bowler, and MVP candidate entering year No. 4.

Hurts achieved financial stability this summer after agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Background

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Position: Quarterback

Age: 24

Experience: 4th year pro

2023 cap hit: $6,154,286

2022 recap

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

2023 outlook

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After two years of uncertainty, Jalen Hurts is the man in Philadelphia and the NFC after leading the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in the past five years.

An All-Pro and MVP Runner up, Hurts helped reset the market after signing a massive contract extension.

The Eagles will now look for Hurts to continue improving while staking his claim to the title of the best quarterback in the NFL.

Big question: Can Hurts join elit company of QBs?

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR104

Hurts has improved drastically since being named the Eagles’ starting quarterback at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

There’s no more significant indicator of his transformation than his success as a deep ball passer in 2022 while leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl appearance.

Hurts displayed elite growth as a passer last season, climbing from 19th (54.6) to fourth (66.4) in QBR and 26th (61.3%) to 11th (66.5%) in completion percentage per Tim McManus.

Hurts significantly improved overall while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

