30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 13 Landon Dickerson

With Eagles training camp 17 days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson lands at No. 13 on the list.

In his second-year, Dickerson was dominant while pairing with Jordan Mailata on the left side of Philadelphia’s offensive line.

Background

Position: Left guard

Age: 24

Experience: 3rd year Pro

2023 cap hit: $2,360,911

2022 recap

Dickerson’s 1,094 snaps were tied for 15th in the NFL, allowing one sack, three quarterback hits and 18 quarterback pressures.

2023 outlook

Dickerson has started 34 consecutive games, including the postseason, since he was inserted as a starter early in his rookie year.

A Pro-Bowler in his second season, Dickerson will look to improve in pass protection, while earning All-Pro honors.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

No. 30 Nicholas Morrow, No. 29 Milton Williams, No. 28 Olamide Zaccheaus, No. 27 Avonte Maddox, No. 26 Jake Elliott, No. 25 Rashaad Penny, No. 24 Quez Watkins, No. 23 Nolan Smith, No. 22 Kenneth Gainwell, No. 21 Terrell Edmunds, No. 20 Fletcher Cox, No. 19 Josh Sweat, No. 18 Marcus Mariota , No. 17 Brandon Graham, No. 16 D’Andre Swift, No. 15 James Bradberry, No. 14 Jordan Davis

