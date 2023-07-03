30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 20 Fletcher Cox

With Eagles training camp now a month away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023 and veteran defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox lands at No. 20 on the list.

Cox has spent his entire 12 year career in Philadelphia, and will return on a one year deal to help mentor Jordan Davis and No. 9 overall pick, Jalen Carter.

Background

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 32

Experience: 12th year veteran

2023 cap hit: $5,700,000

2022 recap

Cox returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal after logging seven sacks in 2022.

The four-time All-Pro Totaled 43 tackles, 14 QB hits, 7.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His 7.0 sacks were the most since the 2018 season (career-high 10.5).

Cox had four tackles, 1.0 sacks, 1 TFL, and one quarterback hit in the divisional round win over the Giants, and he’ll look to lead a revamped defensive line.

2023 outlook

Cox returned on a one year deal and help mentor Jordan Davis and 2023 first round pick Jalen Carter.

The 12 year veteran should start the season out as a starter and should still see 27-30 snaps per game as his role starts to diminish.

Big question: How much does Cox have left?

Cox has never missed a game because of injury in 11 seasons, and his 65 sacks since 2012 are second only to Aaron Donald among defensive tackles.

Cox has played in 173 career regular season games and has been on the field for 8,518 snaps in his career, with the only defensive linemen who have played more since 2012 are Cameron Jordan (10,062), Chandler Jones (9,198) and Ndamukong Suh (8,883), according to Stathead.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

