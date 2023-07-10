30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 14 Jordan Davis

With Eagles training camp 17 days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis landed at No. 14.

As a rookie, Davis played in 13 games, starting five contest before suffering a high ankle sprain against the Steelers.

Background

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 23

Experience: 2nd year Pro

2023 cap hit: $3,865,745

2022 recap

Davis was so impactful early-on that he was named the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team after producing 18 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

2023 outlook

Davis played just 26 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps in 2022, but that number should double in 2023 playing alongside former teammate Jalen Carter.

2023 Big question: Can Davis breakout in Year 2?

Philadelphia moved up to secure Davis after the former Georgia All-American defensive tackle recorded a 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Combine, weighing over 330 pounds.

As a first round pick, Davis will assume major pressure and expectations in 2023, and the Eagles can’t afford for the former Bulldogs star to not make the next jump.

