30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 12 DeVonta Smith

With Eagles training camp 17 days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith lands at No. 12 on the list.

In his second NFL season, Smith logged 1,000+ yards receiving and set the Philadelphia single season mark for receptions by a wide receiver.

Background

Position: wide receiver

Age: 24

Experience: 3rd year Pro

2023 cap hit: $5.493 million

2022 recap

Smith set the franchise record for receptions in a single season (95).

In his second year, Smith had close to 1,200 yards during the regular season, 100 yards in the Super Bowl, and over the last eight games of the regular season, was the 4th-leading receiver in the NFL.

Smith and Brown also became the first WR duo in franchise history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards each.

2023 outlook

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next steps and join the elite group of receivers in the NFL.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

