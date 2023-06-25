30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 28 Olamide Zaccheaus

With Eagles training camp now a month away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023, and Olamide Zaccheaus lands at No. 28.

Zaccheaus averaged 4.8 yards after the catch last season, the 20th-best in the league.

He offers versatility as a route runner and can separate in the short and intermediate areas. The Eagles can utilize his speed to challenge defensive coverage on vertical routes.

Background

Position: Wide Receiver

Age: 25

Experience: 5th year pro

2023 cap hit: $1,092,500

2022 recap

Zaccheaus could assume multiple roles for Philadelphia after a career-high 40 receptions, 533 yards, and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta.

He gives the Eagles another player that can make plays in space while putting Quez Watkins clearly on notice about the No. 3 wide receiver spot.

2023 outlook

Zaccheaus gives Philadelphia a versatile player on the outside, and a local product is returning home as the Plainfield, New Jersey native attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.

If Philadelphia chooses to use Quez Watkins as a deep threat, Olamide Zaccheaus has all the good to make plays out of the slot.

Zaccheaus had one drop last season on 60+ targets according to PFF.

Big question: How involved

One of Zaccheaus’ best assets is his speed.

As a rookie in 2019, he recorded a 93-yard touchdown pass, The longest touchdown reception in the NFL that year.

Zaccheaus posted at least one catch of at least 45 yards in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Philadelphia only had Quez Watkins, Tyrie Cleveland, Brittain Covey, Greg Ward, and Devon Allen as wide receivers behind the dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

They’ve since added undrafted free agents Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata.

An undrafted pass catcher out of Virginia in 2019, Zaccheaus has 94 catches for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns since entering the NFL.

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

