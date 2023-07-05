30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 18 Marcus Mariota

With Eagles training camp now just 20 days away, we’re looking at the 30 most important Eagles of 2023 and veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota lands at No. 18 on the list.

The Falcons released Mariota after he started the first 13 games in 2022.

Mariota, a Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon and the No. 2 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft, signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia during free agency.

Background

Position: Quarterback

Age: 29

Experience: 9th year veteran

2023 cap hit: $1,932,000

2022 recap

Mariota had a passer rating of 88.2 with 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 13 games in 2022.

2023 outlook

Mariota gives the Eagles a competent backup with Gardner Minshews moving on, and it’s fair to say that he’s an upgrade at the position in regards to what Philadelphia likes to do offensively with the RPO and designed quarterback runs.

Big question: Can Mariota avoid snaps?

With Eagles 2022 backup Gardner Minshew having moved on to Indianapolis to play for the Colts, Mariota is now the guy behind Jalen Hurts.

Hurts missed two games in 2022, both Eagles losses, and the hope is that fans won’t have to see Mariota in action unless the Birds are up big on an opponent.

